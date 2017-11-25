POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe's New Era: Mnangagwa promises a govt for all Zimbabweans
03:08
World
Zimbabwe's New Era: Mnangagwa promises a govt for all Zimbabweans
Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as President of Zimbabwe. He takes over from Robert Mugabe who resigned on Tuesday after 37 years in power. As Ben Said reports from Harare, Mnangagwa promised to unite the country and repair the economy. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 25, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?