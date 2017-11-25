November 25, 2017
03:08
03:08
Zimbabwe's New Era: Mnangagwa promises a govt for all Zimbabweans
Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn in as President of Zimbabwe. He takes over from Robert Mugabe who resigned on Tuesday after 37 years in power. As Ben Said reports from Harare, Mnangagwa promised to unite the country and repair the economy.
