Money Talks: Emaar Development shares off to shaky start

One of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings of 2017 in the United Arab Emirates did not live up to expectations. Shares in Emaar Development fell by 6% in the first two days of trading as the standoff between Gulf countries spooked investors. Mobin Nasir reports on the factors dragging down the brand behind some of the region's most famous buildings. For more on this, journalist Naweid Jabarkhyl joins us from Dubai along with TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir.