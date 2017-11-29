POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Bank of England releases annual stress test results
07:37
World
Money Talks: Bank of England releases annual stress test results
The UK's central bank says all seven major commercial lenders have enough capital to meet its standards. It is the first time all the big banks have passed the annual stress tests. For more, David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets, joins us from London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 29, 2017
