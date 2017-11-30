World Share

The Trump Presidency: Trump retweets far-right videos

US President Donald Trump is under fire for re-tweeting several controversial posts from a far-right British activist. He posted three videos purporting to show Muslims engaged in acts of violence from the account of Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First. Simon McGregor-Wood reports