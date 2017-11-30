World Share

Eastern Ukraine’s rebel unrest

While the world's attention was focused on a transfer of power in Zimbabwe, a political transition of a different kind was unfolding in eastern Ukraine. The leader of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk said a coup was under way to force him out. Days later, he stepped down citing health reasons. The thing is, Igor Plotnitsky was a signatory to the Minsk peace agreement. And the man who's taken over, isn't. So, where does this leave the only international deal aimed at ending Europe's worst conflict this century? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world