POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eastern Ukraine’s rebel unrest
19:52
World
Eastern Ukraine’s rebel unrest
While the world's attention was focused on a transfer of power in Zimbabwe, a political transition of a different kind was unfolding in eastern Ukraine. The leader of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk said a coup was under way to force him out. Days later, he stepped down citing health reasons. The thing is, Igor Plotnitsky was a signatory to the Minsk peace agreement. And the man who's taken over, isn't. So, where does this leave the only international deal aimed at ending Europe's worst conflict this century? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?