POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eastern Ukraine’s rebel unrest, Bollywood film feud and Brussels mosque takeover
52:05
World
Eastern Ukraine’s rebel unrest, Bollywood film feud and Brussels mosque takeover
Separatist leaders in Ukraine's breakaway republics compete for who's in charge. Could this power struggle threaten any hope of peace? Meanwhile, a Bollywood film is creating quite a stir across India. Should causing offense be grounds to get Padmavati banned? And the Belgian government plans to take over the country's biggest mosque. Would that be a victory against extremism, or hurt religious freedom? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
November 30, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?