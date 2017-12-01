POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nexus: The top 5 longest serving African leaders
02:17
World
Nexus: The top 5 longest serving African leaders
Why do some leaders cling on to power? Here are Africa’s longest serving heads of state. How did they get into office and how have they managed to resist increasing demands to step down? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
