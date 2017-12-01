POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kenya’s stalemate
Kenya’s stalemate
It took two elections, but Uhuru Kenyatta is confirmed once again as Kenya's president. At a lavish inauguration ceremony, he said he wanted to unite the nation. But right now, that seems like quite a challenge. The country is deeply divided. Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who boycotted the last election, says he'll hold his own, rival inauguration in December. All the while, tension continues to simmer on the streets. Social media is rife with reports that Kenyan police are suppressing opposition rallies. And it's clear the political crisis is far from over. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
