Houthis Kill Saleh: History of tension between Saleh and Houthis

Before this weekend, the main rebel alliance in Yemen was made up of the Houthis and forces loyal to the former president. The two parties launched a coup against President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014. From that point, they fought together against the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Hadi. But the Houthis and Saleh were enemies in the past, and Saleh's decision to no longer back them did not come as a huge surprise. Jon Brain reports.