World Share

Libya’s slave trade

Video of slave auctions in Libya have spread like wildfire across the internet. The recordings are chilling, and reveal a new low for human rights in the country's post-Gaddafi reality. We went to the Ivory Coast and found out more about the victims - who set out as poor migrants trying to reach Europe, and ended up under the hammer. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world