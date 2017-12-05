World Share

Tsar’s killing re-examined

Russia's intelligence agency has opened a case into whether Tsar Nicholas II and his family died in a “ritual killing”. An old conspiracy claims that during the Bolshevik Revolution, there was a Jewish plot to have the ruling family murdered. Academics have long concluded there's no proof to support the allegations, which Jewish leaders have condemned as anti-Semitic. So why are Russian investigators giving them a second thought? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world