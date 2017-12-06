POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
James DeGale: Exclusive interview before the Caleb Truax fight
05:28
World
James DeGale: Exclusive interview before the Caleb Truax fight
Middleweight boxing is one of the most competitive divisions in the fighting world. But now, the division just above that - aptly called the super-middleweight division - is going to give it a run for its money. This weekend, IBF World super-middleweight champion, James DeGale, is stepping into the ring against American, Caleb Truax, in London. Chris Skudder has been talking to the English boxer about what he's been through during the past year... Beyond The Game is a five-times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one-stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?