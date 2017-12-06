POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yemen after Saleh
Yemen's former president was gunned down by his former allies the Houthis. They say it was payback for betraying them. Ali Abdullah Saleh's relationship with the rebels was a complicated one. While he was in power, they were sworn enemies. But after he was forced to step down in 2012, they soon forged an unlikely alliance. That relationship ended after Saleh dramatically switched sides by reaching out to Saudi Arabia. It's a decision that has plunged the country into more unrest. But the impact of his death could have even greater consequences. Could this be a turning point in Yemen's war? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
