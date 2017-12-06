World Share

Future of Jerusalem: Us officially recognises Jerusalem as Israeli capital

With the stroke of a pen, US President Doanld Trump has reversed nearly seven decades of American foreign policy towards Israel, announcing his decision to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital. In a speech at the White House, Trump said his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv. to Jerusalem, which is expected to take several years. He says it will advance peace in the contested Holy City. Frank Ucciardo has the story.