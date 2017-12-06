World Share

Rizlen Zouak: A woman on a mission

Rizlen Zouak has had a decorated career in Judo fighting for France, then under the Moroccan flag, for over a decade. But there was another sport that sparked her curiosity, MMA. Samantha Johnson went to Paris to speak to her about the next stage of her career and how she is paving the way for a new generation of Muslim women.