06:08
World
Rizlen Zouak: A woman on a mission
Rizlen Zouak has had a decorated career in Judo fighting for France, then under the Moroccan flag, for over a decade. But there was another sport that sparked her curiosity, MMA. Samantha Johnson went to Paris to speak to her about the next stage of her career and how she is paving the way for a new generation of Muslim women. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
