Money Talks: Most people detained in Saudi Arabia corruption probe have settled
Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor has said most of those detained in an anti-corruption crackdown in November 2017, have agreed to pay settlements. Saudi officials say those who refuse, could face prosecution. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is heading a newly formed anti-corruption committee that has so far questioned 320 people. 159 others are still being held in Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
