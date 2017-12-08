POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: VW executive Oliver Schmidt jailed for 7 years for dieselgate
05:33
World

Like an old clapped out Beetle, the Volkswagen emissions scandal just keeps on going. The German carmaker has settled most of the cases against it by paying billions of dollars in fines. But some executives are now paying with their freedom. Analysis from TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
