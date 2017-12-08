World Share

Mosul Retaken: Iraqi blogger 'Mosul Eye' reveals his identity

When Daesh took over the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in June 2014 a local resident took to blogging to inform the world what was happening in his home town. He took on Daesh, writing under the name Mosul Eye. Now, as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the blogger is finally revealing his identity.