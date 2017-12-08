POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mosul Retaken: Iraqi blogger 'Mosul Eye' reveals his identity
02:18
World
Mosul Retaken: Iraqi blogger 'Mosul Eye' reveals his identity
When Daesh took over the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in June 2014 a local resident took to blogging to inform the world what was happening in his home town. He took on Daesh, writing under the name Mosul Eye. Now, as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the blogger is finally revealing his identity. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?