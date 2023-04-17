World Share

Is Ethiopia dissolving regional forces for national unity or risking instability?

Ethiopia is facing backlash over its decision to dissolve regional forces in 11 states and merge them with the national army, triggering violent protests in Amhara state. Some see the move as necessary to end ethnic divisions, while others view it as a betrayal of the regional forces and a potential threat to the country's stability and unity. Guests: Ledet Muleta Communications Director of Ethiopia Shall Continue Omer Redi Senior Journalist and Political Commentator on Ethiopian Affairs Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist at Omna Tigray