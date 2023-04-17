POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Ethiopia dissolving regional forces for national unity or risking instability?
26:50
World
Is Ethiopia dissolving regional forces for national unity or risking instability?
Ethiopia is facing backlash over its decision to dissolve regional forces in 11 states and merge them with the national army, triggering violent protests in Amhara state. Some see the move as necessary to end ethnic divisions, while others view it as a betrayal of the regional forces and a potential threat to the country's stability and unity. Guests: Ledet Muleta Communications Director of Ethiopia Shall Continue Omer Redi Senior Journalist and Political Commentator on Ethiopian Affairs Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist at Omna Tigray
April 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?