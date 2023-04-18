POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NATO nuclear conference convenes as global weapons testing escalates
05:13
World
NATO nuclear conference convenes as global weapons testing escalates
Representatives from more than 50 nations are attending a NATO conference on arms control in Washington. It comes at a time of increasing concern over the escalation of nuclear testing around the globe. Hanna Sheles, director of security programs at Foreign Policy Council ‘Ukrainian Prism’ discusses how war has transformed NATO and its policy toward conflict. #nato #armscontrol #nuclearweapons
April 18, 2023
