POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian court upholds detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich
01:59
World
Russian court upholds detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich
The detained US journalist Evan Gershkovich has appeared in a Moscow court to appeal the conditions of his imprisonment, while awaiting trial for espionage. The Wall Street Journal reporter was detained by the Russians in March. Gershkovich and US authorities deny all charges and say the arrest is politically motivated. He’s the first US journalist to be detained in Russia since the Cold War. Meanwhile video has emerged of the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia visiting frontline positions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 18, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?