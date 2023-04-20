POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NATO chief Stoltenberg says 'Ukraine's future is with us'
NATO Secretary General Yens Stoltenberg made his first visit to Ukraine since Russia’s attack began last year. He said Ukraine’s place belongs within the NATO alliance and offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a long-term package of military assistance to help prepare his country for eventual membership. Meanwhile in Russia new recruitment commercials have been released in a bid to boost troop numbers ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian spring offensive. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
April 20, 2023
