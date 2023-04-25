World Share

Serbia's president Vucic congratulates Kosovo Serbs for boycotting local elections

Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic has praised ethnic Serb voters in northern Kosovo for boycotting Sunday's local elections. It led to a record low turnout and the election of four new ethnic Albanian mayors. Like Vucic's government, many Serbs in Kosovo don't recognise the country they live in as an independent nation, rather still part of Serbia. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports.