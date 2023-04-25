World Share

US: Sudanese Armed Forces, RSF agree to 72-hour

The two generals in charge of the warring factions in Sudan have independently confirmed they will abide by a three day ceasefire. It began at midnight local time, 22GMT. It's the third, or even fourth truce announced since the start of intense fighting ten days ago. The US Secretary of State says it took two days to negotiate, as the regular army and a powerful paramiliary unit fight over the future direction of the country. Andy Roesgen has our top story.