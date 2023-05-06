World Share

Britain's King Charles III is crowned as the nation's new monarch

Britain's King Charles III has been crowned in London. It's the UK's first coronation since his mother's in 1953. Despite typical British weather thousands turned out to witness history in the making, including several hundred anti monarchy protesters. The ceremony took place in Westminster Abbey and observed ancient traditions but with new elements recognising the country's religious and cultural diversity. Afterward, the newly crowned King and Queen made their way back to Buckingham Palace and made an appearance on the famous balcony. Simon McGregor-Wood was watching the day unfold.