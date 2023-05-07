POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant
Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency has raised concerns about the safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Moscow ordered the evacuation of civilians from nearby villages ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russian forces control 80 percent of the territory in the Zaporizhzhia region - troops took control of the nuclear facility in March last year.   Kubra Akkoc reports.
May 7, 2023
