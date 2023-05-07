World Share

Evacuations spur UN watchdog concern over Ukraine nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency has raised concerns about the safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after Moscow ordered the evacuation of civilians from nearby villages ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russian forces control 80 percent of the territory in the Zaporizhzhia region - troops took control of the nuclear facility in March last year. Kubra Akkoc reports.