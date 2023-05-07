May 7, 2023
02:24
02:24
The Arab League says Syria has been readmitted to group
The Arab League has confirmed that the Syrian regime has been readmitted to the bloc, after being suspended more than a decade ago due to the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters which spiraled into civil war. The decision was made during a foreign ministers' meeting in Cairo as the Assad regime aims to normalize ties with the Arab world. But not everyone is on board. Daniel Padwick reports.
