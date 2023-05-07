POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Arab League says Syria has been readmitted to group
World
The Arab League says Syria has been readmitted to group
The Arab League has confirmed that the Syrian regime has been readmitted to the bloc, after being suspended more than a decade ago due to the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters which spiraled into civil war. The decision was made during a foreign ministers' meeting in Cairo as the Assad regime aims to normalize ties with the Arab world. But not everyone is on board.   Daniel Padwick reports.
May 7, 2023
