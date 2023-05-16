POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Moscow launches new wave of overnight attacks on Kiev
Russia launched another wave of cruise missiles and drones against targets across Ukraine overnight. At least six people were killed. The Ukrainians say 18 missiles were shot down while the Russians claim they managed to destroy a Patriot Missile battery. Meanwhile the CIA has released a video aimed at recruiting Russians who want to spy for the US. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
May 16, 2023
