Number of people displaced by conflict in Sudan has surpassed 1M

In Sudan on Friday there was continued shelling of the capital Khartoum and the nearby cities of Bahri and Omdruman. The five week old conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces intensified earlier this week. Also on Friday army chief General Abdel Fattah al Buhran formally removed the head of the RSF Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo from his post as deputy of the country's Sovereign Council. The Council took over the country after the removal of former President Omar al Bashir in 2019. Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.