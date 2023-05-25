POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Net migration to UK reaches record high of 606,000 people
Net migration to Britain reached record levels last year according to official figures. It comes despite pledges from successive Conservative governments to drastically reduce the numbers of people moving to the UK, particularly in the wake of Brexit. Supporters of leaving the EU had argued that the departure was a necessary step for Britain to take control of its borders. Critics now see the record figures as political embarrassment for the government. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports from London.
May 25, 2023
