Rwandan genocide fugitive appears in court in Cape Town
A Rwandan national allegedly involved in the 1994 genocide, appeared in a South Africa court today. Fulgence Kayishema was indicted by the UN's International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2001 and is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of approximately hundreds of Tutsi refugees at the Nyange Catholic Church. He was arrested earlier this week in South Africa. Crystal Orderson attended the court proceedings in Cape Town and filed this report.
May 26, 2023
