US issues new sanctions on warring sides violating ceasefire
02:45
World
US issues new sanctions on warring sides violating ceasefire
The US is imposing sanctions against Sudan's warring sides, blaming them for the collapse of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire efforts. For nearly seven weeks, Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have been in the grips of a violent power struggle between the army and the para-military Rapid Support Forces. Fighting continues days after the two sides agreed to a five-day ceasefire, to allow essential aid deliveries. Ahmad Al shehabi has more.
June 2, 2023
