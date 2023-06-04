POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Deadly violence in Senegal over opposition leader's two-year sentencing
01:50
World
Deadly violence in Senegal over opposition leader's two-year sentencing
Tensions are still high in Senegal following the conviction of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko last week on charges of "morally corrupting" a young woman. He was sentenced to two years in prison but he and his supporters claim the case was politically motivated and aimed at removing him from the presidential election next year. It's sparked some of the deadliest violence in the country in recent memory with at least 15 people killed. Francis Collings reports.
June 4, 2023
