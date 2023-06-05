POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Farm owner's project aims to triple UK's temperate rainforest
Monday marks the 50th anniversary of the World Environment Day which aims to raise awareness about environmental protection including rain forests. The crucial role rainforests play in combating climate change is well known. Less well known is that rainforests once covered large parts of Europe as well as the Amazon, sub-Saharan Africa and Indonesia. In the UK, temperate rain forests once covered 20 per cent of the land but today less than one per cent is left. But awareness of the existence of these unique habitats is growing, as are plans to protect and expand them. Farm owner launches project to triple UK’s temperate rainforest. TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood went to a small rainforest in western England to find out more.
June 5, 2023
