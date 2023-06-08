POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds of children safely relocated from Khartoum orphanage
Hundreds of children safely relocated from Khartoum orphanage
The UN says nearly 300 children and dozens of caregivers have been evacuated from an orphanage in Sudan’s capital Khartoum and relocated to safer location. This after more than 70 children died from hunger and illness over the past several months. Alyona Synenko, regional spokesperson for Africa at the International Committee of the Red Cross, unpacks the challenges faced during this operation
June 8, 2023
