EU countries have reached major deal on migration, asylum policy
EU countries have reached a major deal on their migration and asylum policy in what's being seen as the first breakthrough in years. Coping with the influx of hundreds of thousands of people has led to bitter disputes between member countries. The overall aim is to curb migration pressures by restricting asylum rights. The rules were put to a vote during a meeting of home affairs ministers in Luxembourg. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the details.
June 8, 2023
