World Share

At least three killed in new attack on southern city of Odessa

In neighbouring Ukraine, at least three people were killed and 13 wounded in a Russian missile attack on the southern port city of Odesa early on Wednesday. Kiev says four cruise missiles were fired from a ship in the Black Sea, but that air defences shot down two more. Moscow has intensified its nightly attacks in recent weeks, while Ukraine has launched its long-awaited counter-offensive. Claire Herriot reports.