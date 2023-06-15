POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Over 100 migrants rescued from capsized boat off Greece
02:50
World
Over 100 migrants rescued from capsized boat off Greece
A massive search and rescue operation is under way in the Mediterranean, after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of Greece. At least 79 people are confirmed to have died. Hundreds more are feared missing, in one of Europe's deadliest maritime disasters in recent years. Devon Cone from Refugees International discusses what needs to be done to stop dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea.
June 15, 2023
