World
Blinken en route to Beijing in hopes of improving relations
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Beijing for what's being seen as a high-stakes visit starting Sunday. Washington initially cancelled the trip in February after the US shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive US sites. Relations between the two world powers which were already strained have only deteriorated further since the incident. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
June 17, 2023
