Evidence challenges Greek coastguard's account of disaster

The Greek coastguard is coming under pressure to explain its actions when a fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank off the southern Greek coast on Wednesday. It's one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean in recent history. Aerial pictures of the vessel before it sank, released by the Greek authorities, show people crammed on the deck without any lifejackets, but maritime tracking data is now casting doubt on the coastguard's report the boat was not in need of rescue. Francis Collings reports.