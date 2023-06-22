World Share

Macron opens climate summit in Paris, calls for ‘finance shock ‘

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on investors to increase financing to poorer countries facing the greatest threat from climate change. He is hosting a summit in Paris aimed at uniting the world’s richest and poorest nations over ambitious climate targets. More than 40 leaders are attending- and will be discussing how to make the global financial system fit for protecting the planet - as Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.