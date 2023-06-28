POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump 'recorded' discussing 'highly confidential' document
01:44
World
Trump 'recorded' discussing 'highly confidential' document
Former US President Donald Trump has lashed out at prosecutors and the FBI, claiming they've illegally leaked and 'spun' voice recordings of him. US media have obtained audio of Trump apparently flicking through papers and telling people in the room they were 'highly confidential'. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges, including illegally retaining classified documents after leaving the White House. Our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain, reports.
June 28, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?