Macron calls protests unjustified as he chairs cabinet meeting

A multi-ethnic society in which the minority feels excluded and unfairly targeted by the authorities. France has witnessed two nights of rioting after Tuesday's fatal shooting of a 17 year old French-Algerian teenager. Killed by a policeman during a traffic stop, president Emmanuel Macron was quick to call it inexucasable and unforgiveable. Today, he's held an emergency cabinet meeting to denounce the violent protests. In 2005, similar riots lasted for three weeks, involving tens of thousands of demonstrators and security officials, something Macron will be desperate to avoid. Rupert Stone reports.