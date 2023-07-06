POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU holds a meeting to discuss Greece's response to shipwreck
02:13
World
EU holds a meeting to discuss Greece's response to shipwreck
A European Parliament committee has held its first meeting in Brussels to discuss Greece's response to last month's ship wreak in which 78 migrants drowned. The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs is looking into allegations that the Greek coast guard failed to act quick enough to rescue hundreds of shipwrecked migrants. The EU inquiry comes as the families of hundreds of the missing migrants have urged Greek authorities to release details of what has happened to their loved ones. Ilyas Avci reports.
July 6, 2023
