World Share

NATO leaders prepare for anticipated summit as Ukraine war rages on

NATO leaders are preparing to meet in Vilnius on Tuesday … for one of the most anticipated summits in the alliance's recent history. The two-day gathering comes at time of heightened global tensions. Ukraine is pushing for a confirmed path to membership, Türkiye and Hungary remain reluctant to approve Sweden's accession… and the issue of how to fund a bolstered defence program looms large. Melinda Nucifora is in Vilnius and sent us this report.