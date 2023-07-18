World Share

Europe prepares for heatwave peak

The UN's weather agency says the ongoing heatwave sweeping across Asia, Europe and the US is set to intensify in the coming days. Europe appears to be the worst-hit, but temperatures have also soared in the US and China. Last year, the sweltering heat killed more than 60-thousand people in Europe alone. But the World Meteorological Organization has warned of a greater threat this year, including a higher risk of heat strokes and heart attacks. Shoaib Hasan has the details.