Protests continue against the rising cost of living
World
More Anti-government protests are taking place in Kenya the latest in a series of demonstrations that have left scores of people fatally injured. The country's opposition, led by former prime minister Raila Odinga, has urged its supporters to take to the streets for three days of protest against new taxes signed into law by his rival, President William Ruto. Civil rights groups are urging the two men to settle their differences through dialogue. Anne Macharia reports from Nairobi.
July 19, 2023
