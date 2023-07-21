POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
White House: Ukraine starts using cluster bombs effectively
Controversial cluster munitions supplied by the United States are being used "appropriately and effectively" by Ukrainian forces in their counter-offensive against Russia. That's according to the White House. Earlier this month, Joe Biden came under criticism from fellow NATO members for supplying the ammunition to Kiev. More than 100 nations have banned the use or distribution of them. And the dangers of the war with Russia have increased after both countries threatened to attack any ships operating at each other's Black Sea ports. Sena Saylan has more.
July 21, 2023
