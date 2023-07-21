POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Libyan Warlord Threatens Military Action If Oil Revenues Aren't Shared On His Terms
13:05
World
Libyan Warlord Threatens Military Action If Oil Revenues Aren't Shared On His Terms
Marred by years of violence and political turmoil, Africa's largest holder of oil has seen its most valuable resource held hostage. Rival factions vying to control war torn Libya, have shut down the country's oil production numerous times. And now, the eastern based warlord Khalifa Haftar has issued new threats that if revenues aren't shared according to his terms, a renewed assault could be unleashed. How will that uncertainty impact an already volatile situation? Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Diplomat Ramazan Erdag Professor at Osmangazi University
July 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?