POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Intense heatwave is causing destruction across Mediterranean
01:44
World
Intense heatwave is causing destruction across Mediterranean
The intense heatwave is causing widespread destruction across the rest of the Mediterranean. In Algeria, more than 30 people have died in wildfires along the coast. The Sicilian city of Palermo is in danger of being encircled by more than 50 fires, which temporarily caused its airport to close. The heatwave has also caused outbreaks in Tunisia, Croatia and southern Turkiye. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
July 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?